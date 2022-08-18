Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SGI stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 279,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,706. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

