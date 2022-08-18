SushiSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $175.53 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005887 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $175.53 million and approximately $37.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,120,397 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

