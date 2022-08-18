SwftCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.97 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

