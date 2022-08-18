Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.60. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 77,980 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.