Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.60. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 77,980 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

