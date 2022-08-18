Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $455.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

