Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 2.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.95. 9,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

