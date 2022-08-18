TaaS Price Tops $0.84 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.