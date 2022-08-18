Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.09

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 2569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.