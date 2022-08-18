Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shot up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 15,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 30,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.