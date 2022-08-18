Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,672. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

