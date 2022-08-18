Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 338,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.