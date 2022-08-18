Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 116,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.