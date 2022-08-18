Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

