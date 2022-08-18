Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 4,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,121,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

