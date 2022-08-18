Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

