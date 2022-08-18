Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.
Target Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TGT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
