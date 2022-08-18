Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Target stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

