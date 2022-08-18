TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.