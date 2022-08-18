TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235,490 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $174,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $179,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 31.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

