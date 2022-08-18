TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Franco-Nevada worth $228,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $34,573,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

