TD Asset Management Inc. Has $110.57 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $110,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

