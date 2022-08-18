TD Asset Management Inc. Has $186.69 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $186,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLD stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.
In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
