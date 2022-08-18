TD Asset Management Inc. Has $186.69 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $186,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

