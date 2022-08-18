TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,065 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Ingersoll Rand worth $122,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

