TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Dollar General worth $223,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

