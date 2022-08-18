TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $135,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

PSA stock opened at $355.27 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

