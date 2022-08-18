TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $188,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $538.59 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.