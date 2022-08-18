TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,575 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Microchip Technology worth $152,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

