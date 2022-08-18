TD Securities Boosts Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$10.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.63 on Monday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

