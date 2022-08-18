TD Securities Cuts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 6,120.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

