TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TEL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.07. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

