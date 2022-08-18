Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 96,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

