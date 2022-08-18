Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head-To-Head Review

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Telos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.89% -21.88% -15.74% Healthcare Triangle -19.63% -66.13% -38.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.70 -$43.13 million ($0.56) -17.25 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.81 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telos and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telos and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 75.24%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Telos beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.