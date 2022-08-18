Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.37. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

