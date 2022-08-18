Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.70

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $839.70 and traded as high as $944.00. Tesla shares last traded at $919.69, with a volume of 29,250,849 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $815.00 to $881.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.33.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $958.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $768.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.21.

Tesla shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.