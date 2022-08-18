Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Capitalization Tops $433.46 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $433.46 million and $145,879.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,758.29 or 0.07492524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

XAUT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

