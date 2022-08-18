Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 8,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 253,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,823. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

