Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.88.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.