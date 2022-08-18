Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 886,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

