Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of 4,778 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $82,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

