Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 825 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in HP were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,515 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

