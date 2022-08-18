Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Corning were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.