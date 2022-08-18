Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 423,239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

