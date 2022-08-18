Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Thai Union Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.
About Thai Union Group Public
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Union Group Public (TUFBY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.