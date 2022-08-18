Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Thai Union Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.12.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Union Group Public (TUFBY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.