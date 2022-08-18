The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

BA stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

