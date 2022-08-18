The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

