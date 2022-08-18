The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Clorox worth $126,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

