The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.6 %

FLIC stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.