The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Price Target to $0.75

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $0.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $6,907,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

