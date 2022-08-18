The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.3 %

SJM opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

