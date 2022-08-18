The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $15.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Stock Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

